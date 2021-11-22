Tyus Bowser: The great part about the Ravens is that we’re resilient

Getty Images

Lamar Jackson’s absence drew the most attention on Sunday, but he wasn’t the only player missing from the Ravens lineup.

The team’s been dealing with injuries across the entire roster all season, including ones that left them with only three cornerbacks in uniform against the Bears. The defense held up well for much of the day, but a late Andy Dalton touchdown pass put them up 13-9 with less than two minutes to play. Backup quarterback Tyler Huntley was able to drive the Ravens for the winning touchdown in his first start and edge rusher Tyus Bowser sacked Dalton on the final play of the game to seal the 16-13 win.

After the game, Bowser, who had two sacks and a forced fumble, said that the team’s ability to persevere has been a defining characteristic this season.

“Just being able to be resilient as a team, despite big plays going on, this and that, we were able to find a way to win,” Bowser said, via the team’s website. “That’s the great part about this team is that we’re resilient, we never give up, and we always have each other’s back regardless of the situation. The main purpose is to win, and we came out with a win — that’s all that matters.”

With two games against the Browns sandwiched around a trip to Pittsburgh, the next three weeks will have a major impact on the NFC North and the Ravens’ playoff picture heading into the final stretch of the season. Resiliency is a good trait to have during such stretches and the Ravens’ will likely continue to rely on it as they try to push their way to a division title.