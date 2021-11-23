Aaron Rodgers: I will have to deal with toe injury next few weeks

Getty Images

Aaron Rodgers entered Sunday’s game with a toe injury. It was made worse when he had his foot stepped on in the first half.

The Packers quarterback revealed after the loss to the Vikings that his injury is “a little worse than turf toe” and “very, very painful.” He elaborated on that Tuesday when he had his regular appearance on The Pat McAfee Show.

Rodgers has a bone issue in his pinkie toe.

“I believe that I mentioned that it was more painful than turf toe, and I had turf toe two years ago,” Rodgers said on the podcast. “The problem with turf toe is it’s that joint in your big toe, and it is very painful. So naturally, I’m leading people to understand that if it’s worse than turf toe, there must be some sort of bone issue. Again, it’s better the fifth toe than the first toe or even the second or the third or probably the fourth toe.

“I’ve already talked enough on this show about my medical status. I’ve given you enough information at this point. I have a toe injury that’s not going away, and I’m going to be dealing with it at least the next few weeks.”

Rodgers, though, plans to keep playing through the injury, no matter how painful.

“One option that’s not on the table is sitting out. I’m going to push through this,” Rodgers said.