Andy Dalton to start for Bears on Thanksgiving

Andy Dalton is officially back as the Bears’ starting quarterback.

Bears head coach Matt Nagy confirmed today that Dalton will start while Justin Fields continues to recover from a rib injury suffered on Sunday against the Ravens. Fields will likely be inactive, and Nick Foles will be Dalton’s backup.

Dalton opened the season as the starter but was injured in Week Two and gave way to Fields. The Bears are 1-1 in games started by Dalton and 2-6 in games started by Fields this season.

The Lions’ starting quarterback, Jared Goff, is also injured, and Tim Boyle is expected to start for Detroit. Boyle leading the 0-9-1 Lions against Dalton and the 3-7 Bears represents one of the worst Thanksgiving games ever.