Bears sign Margus Hunt to active roster, place Duke Shelley on IR

The Bears made a couple of changes to their roster ahead of Thursday’s game in Detroit.

Defensive lineman Margus Hunt has been signed to the active roster off of the practice squad. He’ll take the roster spot of defensive back Duke Shelley. Shelly went on injured reserve after hurting his hamstring on Sunday.

Hunt has four tackles in three appearances with the Bears this season. The 2013 Bengals second-round pick has also played with the Saints and Colts over the course of his career.

Defensive tackle Akiem Hicks would not have practiced on Monday and didn’t play on Sunday, so Hunt will give the Bears another healthy body for Thanksgiving.

In addition to the moves on the 53-man roster, the Bears also announced that they have signed kicker Brian Johnson to the practice squad.