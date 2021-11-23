Bruce Arians: Turkey will taste “a hell of a lot better” after Bucs snap two-game skid

Getty Images

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers had not won a game in nearly a month heading into Monday night’s game against the New York Giants.

A pair of losses on the road to the New Orleans Saints and Washington Football Team sandwiched around the team’s bye week meant the team hadn’t won a game since Oct. 24 against the Chicago Bears.

For a team still bullish on their chances of defending last year’s Super Bowl title, finding a way to snap the two-game losing streak and get back into the win column was a big deal.

“Thanksgiving turkey’s gonna taste a hell of a lot better,” head coach Bruce Arians said of the 30-10 win, via Jenna Laine of ESPN.com. “I don’t drink wine or that would taste pretty good too.”

The Buccaneers completely outclassed the Giants on Monday night. They forced three turnovers and harassed Daniel Jones throughout the contest defensively. Meanwhile, Tom Brady threw for over 300 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

“We were real desperate to get a win today,” said Mike Evans, who caught one of Brady’s two touchdowns. “I’m happy we got it. We lost two in a row. A team of this caliber — that’s not acceptable. We wanted to win very bad, and we came out and we showed that.”