Chicago-area high school apologizes for “Fire Nagy” chants directed at Bears coach’s son

Getty Images

Bears coach Matt Nagy has been under an intense spotlight in Chicago, but students at one Chicago-area high school crossed the line by targeting Nagy’s son.

Cary-Grove High School has issued an apology for the conduct of some of its students toward Nagy’s son, who played for Lake Forest High School in a playoff game on Saturday.

“At the recent Cary-Grove vs. Lake Forest 6A high school football game played on Saturday, November 20, members of the Cary-Grove student body began a chant targeting the parent of one of the Lake Forest team members and his family,” the statement from Cary-Grove’s principal said. “On behalf of Cary-Grove High School, I want to assure our community that the chant was not acceptable nor appropriate and was immediately addressed by administration at the game. We also felt it was important to meet with our student superfans that lead our chants and cheers to talk about what happened and give them an opportunity to reflect and correct their actions.”

Cary-Grove beat Lake Forest to advance to the state championship game against East St. Louis on Saturday.