Chiefs sign long snapper James Winchester to contract extension

The Chiefs are keeping one of their core special teams players around for another couple of seasons.

Kansas City signed long snapper James Winchester to a contract extension that makes him the highest-paid player at his position, agent Ken Sarnoff told EPSN.

Winchester has been with the Chiefs since 2015 and has not missed a game in that time.

He entered the league in 2013 as an undrafted free agent out of Oklahoma with Philadelphia, but was waived in August. He didn’t latch on with another team until the Chiefs came calling in March 2015.

