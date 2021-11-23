Daniel Carlson returns after missing Monday walk-through with illness

Getty Images

It doesn’t look like the Raiders will have any concerns for their specialists for Thursday’s contest against the Cowboys.

Kicker Daniel Carlson was a full participant on Las Vegas’ injury report after he missed Monday’s walk-through with an illness. Carlson has made 86.4 percent of his field goals this season and 91 percent of his extra points this season while sending 54 percent of his kickoffs for touchbacks.

Guard John Simpson was also a limited participant on the Raiders’ estimated practice report after he missed Monday’s walk-through with a ribs injury.

Linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (ankle) and cornerback Keisean Nixon (ankle) remained non-participants while running back Jalen Richard (ribs) remained limited.

Defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (ribs), running back Kenyan Drake (knee), cornerback Brandon Facyson (finger/hamstring), receiver Dillon Stoner (Achilles), and center Andre James (thumb) were all full participants.