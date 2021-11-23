David Bakhtiari had arthroscopic surgery on knee

Getty Images

Packers left tackle David Bakhtiari was activated from the physically unable to perform list a couple of weeks ago, but he has not played in any games and he won’t play this week either.

NFL Media reports that Bakhtiari is recovering from recent arthroscopic surgery on his knee. Bakhtiari tore his ACL last December and the surgery cleaned up the same knee.

Bakhtiari will not practice or play this week and the Packers have a bye in Week 13. The hope is that Bakhtiari will be able to return at that point and the Packers could use some reinforcement up front.

Elgton Jenkins had been starting at left tackle in Bakhtiari’s absence, but he tore his ACL against the Vikings on Sunday and will miss the rest of the year. Yosh Nijman took over and he’s set to start against the Rams this week.