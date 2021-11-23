Derek Carr: There’s definitely a feeling that enough is enough and we’ve got to win

Posted by Myles Simmons on November 23, 2021, 9:18 AM EST
After starting the season 5-2, the Raiders are trying to stave off a third consecutive season of collapse.

Granted no team has dealt with more off-the-field disruptions in 2021, Las Vegas has still lost its last three games to fall to 5-5 entering Week 12. Now the club will go on the road to face the Cowboys on Thanksgiving with an increasing sense of desperation.

Quarterback Derek Carr — who has thrown for four touchdowns, four interceptions, and lost a pair of fumbles in the last three losses — said after Sunday’s game that the offense’s problems start and end with him. He reiterated that point in his Monday press conference, noting that if he plays better the entire unit will improve.

But the quarterback also noted that Las Vegas feels the urgency to turn things around.

“I don’t know the right wording for it, but there’s definitely a feeling of, ‘Enough is enough — we’ve got to win,’” Carr said in his Monday press conference. “We’re in the business of winning and if you don’t win, it doesn’t feel too good. When you do when, it feels pretty good. You want to make sure, win or loss, you come in and you’re always trying to get better and get better at things you’ve got to get better at. But for us, this is a big game, just like they all are. And it’s a big game because it’s the next game. But what an opportunity for us to get back on track on the road in a hostile environment against a really good football team.”

Playing just once every four years, the Raiders haven’t defeated the Cowboys since 2005. In 2009 and 2013 the Raiders lost to Dallas on Thanksgiving.

  1. This is a really tired slogan and cliche speak. The fans are tired of losing more than you are I promise you.

  2. You can always count on Derek Carrtwo things: mediocre an play,And competitive cliches that reveal he isn’t much of a leader and his brother got most of the brains. Las Vegas enjoy another meaningless season

  3. It’s always easier to pile up wins in the first half of the season. Many teams are in a building process related to a rookie QB, change of coaching staff and so on. That’s why average and experienced QB like Carr have a strong start, full of promise, only to stabilize around .500

  4. Derek cashes a 1+ million dollar game check weekly. That extra 19 million in cap space is going to be really nice next year.

    So long Ned Flanders.

  5. I agree, stop talking and start doing. You could see him totally dazed on the bench during the game on Sunday. Not talking to the coaches or his teammates regarding adjustments or a new strategy. No talk of motivating his players to be wary that their penalties on both sides of the ball are the reason they were losing, nothing. Some leader…

    They all look to him and if he is tripping over his own feet and playing like crap, they will do the same.

