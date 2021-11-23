Freddie Kitchens will take over as Giants offensive play caller

Getty Images

Jason Garrett is out as the Giants’ offensive coordinator and another former NFL head coach will take over as the team’s offensive play caller.

According to multiple reports, former Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens will step into the role. Kitchens joined Giants head coach Joe Judge’s staff as the tight ends coach in 2020 and moved to a senior offensive assistant role this season.

It’s the second time that Kitchens has gotten an in-season bump to help run an offense. He went from running backs coach to offensive coordinator with the Browns after Hue Jackson was fired as Cleveland’s head coach during the 2018 season.

The move turned out to be a good one for the Browns as the offense improved and the team finished with a 5-3 record under interim head coach Gregg Williams. The Browns hired Kitchens as their head coach after the season, but that move didn’t work out as well. Cleveland went 6-10 and fired Kitchens shortly after the season ended.

It seems unlikely that Kitchens will be using this opportunity as a springboard into another head coaching gig, but the Giants will simply settle for an offense that functions at a bit higher level than it has through the first 10 games of the season.