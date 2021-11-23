Giants fire Jason Garrett

Posted by Michael David Smith on November 23, 2021, 1:24 PM EST
Los Angeles Rams v New York Giants
Getty Images

Jason Garrett is out of work after a year and a half as the offensive coordinator of the Giants.

Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reports that the Giants fired Garrett this morning.

Garrett, the former head coach of the Cowboys, had come under scrutiny this season as the Giants’ offense failed to make progress and quarterback Daniel Jones failed to develop.

The Giants are expected to hand play calling duties to Freddie Kitchens, the former Browns head coach whose current job title with the Giants is senior offensive assistant.

At 3-7, the Giants have had a disappointing season, and barring a late turnaround, bigger changes are likely in January.

Permalink 13 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

13 responses to “Giants fire Jason Garrett

  3. Garrett lost his job for one reason – the offensive line is…well…offensive.

    Gettleman is the one that really needs to go.

  5. Saquon Barkley is not effective in the RPO scheme. He needs a hole and head of steam to exploit it. With the RPO, he hits the line slowly and his power advantage is negated. Just toss it to him and let him hit the hole.

  6. There was a point late in last night’s game where they showed a shot of Garrett and Jones sitting together on the sideline and they weren’t even talking. I got the impression that Garrett was thinking “I got nothing else…this guy is not an NFL QB”.

  8. Clap on, Clap off! The Garrett

    That team has played like that for years. Garrett only gave the play calling it own special hand signals.

  11. MY wife never cared for Garret for some reason when he was with the Cowboys. I always thought that him being from Yale and smart and all he was maybe too soft.

    One year on the anniversary of 911 we both saw him do an interview and learned he was in NYC that day a few blocks away and saw the whole thing. He was very emotional with tears in his eyes recalling the events. From then on my wife and I changed our opinion of him and understand its not always about football. He is a decent guy, maybe not a great coach but a guy who cares
    Besides he can only coach what he has to work with. Maybe the GM should be on the carpet too. I wish him the best.

  12. The GM and HC should of be fired as well. The Patriot way doesn’t work without Belichek ask the Lions.

  13. The offense was not very good, but they were ranked 23rd in the league, while the NY Giants Defense is ranked 26th in the league, why wasn’t the defensive coordinator let go as well. They let up 30 points to Tom Brady who only played 3 quarters. They are 22nd vs the run, 26th vs the pass, 25th in points allowed. Seems like the defense was just as bad as the offense. And they were not playing with half their starters injured either.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.