Jaguars signing Jaydon Mickens off Buccaneers practice squad

Getty Images

The Jacksonville Jaguars are bringing back a familiar face to add depth to their wide receiver group.

According to Greg Auman of the TheAthletic.com, the Jaguars are signing Jaydon Mickens off the practice squad of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The move was confirmed by Mickens’ agent, David Canter.

Mickens appeared in 16 games for the Jaguars over the course of two seasons in 2016-17. Mickens largest roles have come as a kick and punt returner. For his career, Mickens has 63 total kickoff returns for 499 yards and a touchdown, which came during his time with the Jaguars in 2016.

With Jamal Agnew going on injured reserve due to a season-ending hip injury, Mickens will be able to take over the return duties for the Jaguars.

Mickens has spent the last three years with the Buccaneers. He’s appeared in 16 total games with the team. Mickens has 13 total receptions for 135 yards and two touchdowns, both of which came in 2016 with Jacksonville.