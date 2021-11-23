Jason Garrett takes “full responsibility” for Giants’ offensive problems

Getty Images

Jason Garrett was fired by the Giants 19 months after the Cowboys fired him. Who knows what’s next for the 55-year-old coach?

But only hours after receiving the “disappointing” news Tuesday, it was not time for Garrett to look forward. Instead, Garrett, as offensive coordinator, took “full responsibility” for the Giants’ offensive struggles.

“One of the things that motivated me to accept this position was the opportunity to help rebuild the Giants into a contending team,” Garrett said in a statement, via the New York Post. “We knew there would be many challenges. My expectations for our offense were much greater than what our results have been, and I accept full responsibility for that.”

Garrett, a backup quarterback for the Giants in 2000, thanked the Mara and Tisch families for the opportunity.

In his 26 games, the Giants averaged only 18 points per game, which ranks above only the Jets and Jaguars during that time. They scored 30 or more points only once.

Giants coach Joe Judge said after the 30-10 loss to the Bucs on Monday Night Football that the team had “to do a better job scoring points. I’m going to keep it very blunt right there. We have to do a better job of putting our players in position to make plays. We have too many good players.”

Garrett wished the Giants “nothing but the best.”

Former Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens will take over play-calling duties.