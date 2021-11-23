Jason Garrett’s job security under scrutiny after Giants’ offense struggles again

Getty Images

Giants offensive coordinator Jason Garrett is under fire after another ugly performance in Monday night’s 30-10 loss to the Buccaneers.

Head coach Joe Judge implied Garrett’s job could be in jeopardy after the game, according to Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News.

Asked if Garrett will remain the offensive coordinator, Judge said: “I’m not gonna go into it right now.”

When he was asked if he has faith in Garrett, Judge didn’t answer about Garrett specifically and instead said the whole team needs to be addressed.

“I have faith in all the people on our team: players, coaches, everyone,” Judge said. “But look, we’ll assess everything as a team and make any move we need to going forward.”

This is Garrett’s second season as the Giants’ offensive coordinator, and there hasn’t been much improvement. Most importantly, quarterback Daniel Jones is not developing the way the Giants hoped he would when they drafted him sixth overall in 2019. Barring a miraculous turnaround, Garrett won’t be back in 2022. And he may not even make it to the end of 2021.