Jets RB Michael Carter set to miss multiple weeks with high-ankle sprain

The Jets will be down to one Michael Carter for the next few weeks.

Rookie running back Michael Carter injured his ankle in Sunday’s loss to the Dolphins and head coach Robert Saleh said on Monday that he is looking at an extended absence from the lineup.

“Well, we’ll know more by the end of the week,” Saleh said. “But it is a high-ankle sprain. So, there’s a lot of things that we’re looking at. It looks like it’s low grade, two-to-four, two-to-three, whatever you want to call it. But we’re going to make sure that he is healthy. Again, another young man, we’re going to make sure that ankle is fully healthy before we rush him back.”

Carter leads the Jets with 111 carries, 430 rushing yards, and four touchdowns this season. He was a fourth-round pick this spring and the Jets took defensive back Michael Carter a round later.