Joe Judge: Firing Jason Garrett wasn’t a snap decision

After Monday night’s 30-10 loss to the Buccaneers, Giants head coach Joe Judge said at his press conference that he has “to do a better job scoring points” and that the coaching staff has to “understand how we have to play this game and give our players a chance to make plays.”

The general reaction to those comments was that offensive coordinator Jason Garrett was on thin ice and that ice broke on Tuesday. The Giants fired Garrett and Judge discussed that decision during a Tuesday afternoon press conference.

Despite Monday night’s comments, Judge said that it was not a “snap decision” to fire Garrett but one that was made after an accumulation of evidence that things aren’t working offensively

“I feel we have to be more productive as an offense. I don’t believe we’re scoring enough points,” Judge said, via Ralph Vacchiano of SNY.

Multiple reports have pegged Freddie Kitchens as the new offensive play caller and Judge said only that filling Garrett’s role will be a collaborative effort. If that effort doesn’t produce better results, Tuesday’s move will leave one less person to shoulder blame for another dismal Giants season.