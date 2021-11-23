Joe Judge: Giants have to do everything better, we didn’t do anything well enough

Getty Images

Giants coach Joe Judge had a blunt assessment of what went wrong in Monday night’s loss: Everything.

Judge said after the 30-10 loss to the Buccaneers that nothing his team did was good enough.

“We have to do everything better,” Judge said. “We didn’t do anything well enough to win tonight. Can’t make mistakes with turnovers, penalties and mental errors. We’ve got to make sure we put our players in a better position through coaching. We’ve got to make sure we execute the opportunity to make plays.”

Judge said the Giants have to get ready for the Eagles on a short work week, but that the coaches will spend some time correcting mistakes from the loss to the Buccaneers.

“We’re not going to turn the page on this as coaches until we make sure all the corrections are being made,” Judge said.

With the Giants at 3-7, they’re running out of time for the coaching staff to figure out how to make this a successful season.