Kareem Hunt: I’ll make sure I’m ready to give it my all this week

Getty Images

Browns running back Kareem Hunt will be back at practice this week and he’s got his eyes on playing against the Ravens on Sunday night in Week 12.

Hunt has missed the last five games while on injured reserve with a calf injury that he said he thought could be a season-ending one when he went down against the Cardinals last month. He was relieved to learn that wasn’t the case and said that he’s itching to “come back and the bring the fire and energy” he provides the Browns offense.

Hunt said he feels ready for that return this week, but that the practice sessions leading into the weekend will determine that once and for all.

“We’ll see how practice goes, and I’ll make sure I’m feeling great and be able to go out there and give it my all,” Hunt said, via Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com.

Hunt had 69 carries for 361 yards and five touchdowns and 20 catches for 161 yards in six games before his injury.