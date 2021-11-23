Lamar Jackson felt “much better” on Monday

Getty Images

The Ravens squeezed out a win over the Bears behind backup quarterback Tyler Huntley on Sunday, but the hope is that Lamar Jackson will be back for their Week 12 date with the Browns.

Monday brought some positive news on that front. Jackson missed Sunday’s game and two practices last week with an illness and Ravens head coach John Harbaugh told reporters that his condition is improving from where it was over the weekend.

“He felt good today,” Harbaugh said, via Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com. “I don’t know how good. But he feels much better today, from what I was told. I haven’t seen him.”

The Ravens will have a walkthrough on Tuesday and a practice on Wednesday, so the next couple of days will give a clearer sign of how well Jackson is recovering.