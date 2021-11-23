Mark Ingram joins Alvin Kamara as non-participant in Saints practice

Getty Images

The Saints may be down two running backs against the Bills on Thanksgiving.

Alvin Kamara has missed the last two games with a knee injury and was listed as out of practice for the second straight day on Tuesday. He was joined in that category by Mark Ingram, who was listed as limited with a knee injury on Monday.

Tony Jones Jr. and Dwayne Washington are the other backs on the 53-man roster in New Orleans. Josh Adams is on the practice squad and Taysom Hill has seen time in the backfield.

The only other change to the injury report was wide receiver Ty Montgomery (hand) moving from limited to full participation. Right tackle Ryan Ramczyk (knee), defensive end Marcus Davenport (shoulder), and defensive end Tanoh Kpassagnon (ankle) remained out.

The Saints also announced that tight end Adam Trautman and tackle Landon Young have been placed on injured reserve and that they’ve reserved cornerback KeiVarae Russell. They signed cornerback Ken Crawley and wide receiver Devin White to the active roster to round out the day’s moves.