Marshon Lattimore pleads guilty to misdemeanor, avoids felony gun charge

Getty Images

Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore avoided a felony gun charge by pleading guilty to a misdemeanor instead.

Via Mike Triplett of ESPN.com, Lattimore received one year of probation for failing to promptly inform officers that he was carrying a concealed weapon during a March traffic stop in Cleveland. He initially was charged with possession a loaded handgun, a fourth-degree felony.

Lattimore also was ordered to pay a $1,000 fine. He now faces potential discipline from the league.

“We continue to monitor all developments in the matter which remains under review,” NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy told ESPN.com.

Lattimore agreed to a five-year, $97 million extension with the Saints in September.