Matt Nagy on report he’s been informed of post-Thanksgiving firing: “That is not accurate”

Getty Images

Tuesday’s report that Bears coach Matt Nagy has been told he’ll be fired after Thursday’s game against the Lions has been refuted by Nagy himself.

Meeting with reporters, Nagy was asked about the report from Pulitzer-winning reporter Mark Konkol that Nagy has been told he’s out after the Thanksgiving game. “This is not accurate,” Nagy said of the report.

Nagy also said he has not spoken with chairman George McCaskey or team president Ted Phillips. Nagy also avoided answering directly questions as to whether he has received an assurance that he’ll finish the season as head coach.

“My focus right now is on these players and on Detroit,” Nagy said.

Nagy seemed to be pragmatic about the situation, with no frustration about the reports or rumors. Instead, he wants to focus solely on his job of coaching the team, and he insisted that he’ll let none of it distract him.