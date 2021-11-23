Matt Nagy on report he’s been informed of post-Thanksgiving firing: “That is not accurate”

Posted by Mike Florio on November 23, 2021, 1:12 PM EST
Chicago Bears v Las Vegas Raiders
Getty Images

Tuesday’s report that Bears coach Matt Nagy has been told he’ll be fired after Thursday’s game against the Lions has been refuted by Nagy himself.

Meeting with reporters, Nagy was asked about the report from Pulitzer-winning reporter Mark Konkol that Nagy has been told he’s out after the Thanksgiving game. “This is not accurate,” Nagy said of the report.

Nagy also said he has not spoken with chairman George McCaskey or team president Ted Phillips. Nagy also avoided answering directly questions as to whether he has received an assurance that he’ll finish the season as head coach.

“My focus right now is on these players and on Detroit,” Nagy said.

Nagy seemed to be pragmatic about the situation, with no frustration about the reports or rumors. Instead, he wants to focus solely on his job of coaching the team, and he insisted that he’ll let none of it distract him.

9 responses to “Matt Nagy on report he’s been informed of post-Thanksgiving firing: “That is not accurate”

  1. This is one area of sports in general that annoys me. Does the media really think that regardless of the situation, Nagy will say: “Yes, I have been informed that I am going to be fired after Thanksgiving,” regardless whether it is true or not? These are types of questions that make it where players, coaches, etc. don’t want to talk to the media. I think the media needs to figure out more what FANS want to hear, not what the media themselves want to hear.

  2. Bears front office right about now:

    George McCaskey: Didn’t you tell him?

    Ted Phillips: I thought you were going to tell him!

    George McCaskey: No, I specifically told YOU to tell him.

    Ted Phillips: Agree to disagree.

    George McCaskey: Agree to…. ??? Aw, hell with this – SUSIE!!! Get that intern in here. Got a special assignment for them.

  3. Nagy has had sufficient time for the Bears to:

    get worse
    stay the same
    improve

    He was hired to IMPROVE the Bears and that is not happening. A new plan and direction is needed.

  6. Two options here:

    1. The report isn’t true.
    2. This Pulitzer-winning reporter Mark Konkol was told this in confidence and he decided to put out the report anyways so he could be first which seems kinda shady.

    I believe it is option 2.

  8. Regardless, it better be true. Guy was overrated since the start.
    He’s done a terrible job.
    Bears fans and Justin Fields deserve better.

