Michael Irvin is “hot about” Amari Cooper’s unvaccinated status

Getty Images

Before training camp, Hall of Fame Cowboys receiver Michael Irvin made a very simple, apolitical case about the COVID vaccine. With availability tied to getting vaccinated, players need to get vaccinated.

With Cowboys receiver Amari Cooper missing two games after testing positive as an unvaccinated player, Irvin is not pleased.

“I’m absolutely hot about it,” Irvin told TMZ.com. “Are you joking? I got a guy named Cedrick Wilson catching passes who makes $2 million and a guy named Noah Brown catching passes who make $1 million, and I got a guy that makes $21 million on the bench at home not playing. It’s crazy.

“Our job as athletes is to try remove any reason of not winning the Super Bowl. It’s why I condition, so that the fatigue ain’t the reason that I lose the Super Bowl. And that’s why I go over plays a million times, so a mistake is not the reason I lose the Super Bowl. So you have to try to mitigate any issue that can cost you a game or a Super Bowl. And COVID is one of them. You go get vaccinated to try to mitigate it, best you can. Now you can still get it, even after you get vaccinated. But it’s a different percentage chance of you getting it. And I need you to get that different percentage chance. I’m so hot at Amari Cooper for not being on that field.”

Somehow, the issue became political and divisive. Irvin applies a much more linear approach. There are many obstacles to winning a Super Bowl. COVID is one of them. And there’s a way to minimize the risk of missing games due to COVID.