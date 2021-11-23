Michael Irvin is “hot about” Amari Cooper’s unvaccinated status

Posted by Mike Florio on November 23, 2021, 12:02 PM EST
Before training camp, Hall of Fame Cowboys receiver Michael Irvin made a very simple, apolitical case about the COVID vaccine. With availability tied to getting vaccinated, players need to get vaccinated.

With Cowboys receiver Amari Cooper missing two games after testing positive as an unvaccinated player, Irvin is not pleased.

I’m absolutely hot about it,” Irvin told TMZ.com. “Are you joking? I got a guy named Cedrick Wilson catching passes who makes $2 million and a guy named Noah Brown catching passes who make $1 million, and I got a guy that makes $21 million on the bench at home not playing. It’s crazy.

“Our job as athletes is to try remove any reason of not winning the Super Bowl. It’s why I condition, so that the fatigue ain’t the reason that I lose the Super Bowl. And that’s why I go over plays a million times, so a mistake is not the reason I lose the Super Bowl. So you have to try to mitigate any issue that can cost you a game or a Super Bowl. And COVID is one of them. You go get vaccinated to try to mitigate it, best you can. Now you can still get it, even after you get vaccinated. But it’s a different percentage chance of you getting it. And I need you to get that different percentage chance. I’m so hot at Amari Cooper for not being on that field.”

Somehow, the issue became political and divisive. Irvin applies a much more linear approach. There are many obstacles to winning a Super Bowl. COVID is one of them. And there’s a way to minimize the risk of missing games due to COVID.

  6. Never been an Irvin fan but he’s right about this. If you make that kind of money, take that much of your team salary cap, and don’t do everything you can to help the team win… everything… no excuse for that.

  7. Michael Irvin is the last person that should be casting judgment on anybody. Michael had a well documented drug addiction during his playing years and thereafter. Slow your roll Michael.

  8. Obviously, you did, because you cared enough to comment.

    And even a broken clock is right two times a day.

    And in this case, Irvin is absolutely right.

  11. One thing he didn’t mentioned is if you’re vaccinated and test positive you can come back faster. Two different protocols. So agree 100%. Deduct his pay which is a $ 1.23 million a game. Ouch…

  14. Does he own the team? Is he a teammate? Coach? Nope? Go sit down. Same with all these other folks. This is why people don’t state their vax status. It literally is a witch hunt.

  15. Michael Irvin with some real strategy there. If you’re serious about winning, in any life pursuit, you look for every little advantage you can find. And that includes minimizing disadvantages. Amari (or any player) opting out of the vaccine actually promotes disadvantage.

  16. One simply must hear the overly exaggerated annunciation to truly appreciate his message.

  17. Cowboys have 3 losses and 2 of them came with their top players out due to NFL Covid Rules. Zach Martin vs the Bucs when the Cowboys ran for 60 yards and lost by 2 points and last week when Dak passed for 216 yards against the great KC defense and they lost by 10. I think those are both winnable games if they have those two players. This tells me that players are too selfish to win. Cowboys should win the NFC East, but it looks like now they will be travelling for the playoffs.

  18. Michael Irvin is about winning championships
    ===========

    And blow.. And assaulting women and teammates… and winning..

  19. Somehow, the issue became political and divisive??? LOL. We know who made it that way and when that started, and then automatically switched when someone else was in charge. That being said, we know a lot more about the shot now and if you want to be an NFL player, take the jab. Hate to ever agree with this clown but he’s right. But stop making it political, asking why it’s political, and more people might take it.

  20. He’s right, if I was a teammate I’d be pissed. His body, his choice…what if this happens in playoffs.

