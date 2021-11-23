Michael Strahan will get a free ride to space, courtesy of Jeff Bezos

Getty Images

Michael Strahan will be going to a space far more vast than the one between his two front teeth.

The Hall of Famer, who has become one of the hosts of Good Morning America, will serve as an “honorary guest” on the next flight conducted by Blue Origin, the Jeff Bezos rocket company.

Strahan and Laura Shepard Churchley, the daughter of astronaut Alan Shepard, will get a free ride on the rocket. The other passengers will be paying full price for the privilege of leaving the atmosphere.

Liftoff is set for December 9, from Van Horn, Texas.

90-year-old actor William Shatner took a ride on a Blue Origin last month.

It’s a busy and memorable month for Strahan. On Sunday, the Giants will retire his number.