Mike Zimmer wants Kirk Cousins to keep going for the jugular

Getty Images

The Vikings have moved into playoff position in the NFC after back-to-back wins that have been fueled in part by quarterback Kirk Cousins taking more shots down the field.

In Sunday’s 34-31 win over the Packers, Cousins posted his highest average yards per attempt of the season while going 24-of-35 for 341 yards and three touchdowns. After the game, Cousins wasn’t totally thrilled about his performance.

He said he thought he had a handful of throws that were too aggressive. One apparent interception by safety Darnell Savage was wiped out by a roughing the passer penalty and another turned into an incompletion when replays showed Savage failed to control the ball. The game may have turned out differently if just one of those stayed on the board, but head coach Mike Zimmer said Monday that he doesn’t want Cousins to change his approach.

“I want [Cousins] to keep doing it like he’s doing it,” Zimmer said, via Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press. “He can’t second-guess himself. If he throws an interception, that’s life. But you keep going for the jugular. It’s going to open up a lot of other areas in the running game. It’s going to open up other players.”

The Vikings will be in Santa Clara to face the 49ers in a matchup of 5-5 teams this week and it sounds like the Niners should expect to see a lot of Cousins once they hit the field.