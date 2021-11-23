Mike Zimmer wants Kirk Cousins to keep going for the jugular

Posted by Josh Alper on November 23, 2021, 9:17 AM EST
Green Bay Packers v Minnesota Vikings
Getty Images

The Vikings have moved into playoff position in the NFC after back-to-back wins that have been fueled in part by quarterback Kirk Cousins taking more shots down the field.

In Sunday’s 34-31 win over the Packers, Cousins posted his highest average yards per attempt of the season while going 24-of-35 for 341 yards and three touchdowns. After the game, Cousins wasn’t totally thrilled about his performance.

He said he thought he had a handful of throws that were too aggressive. One apparent interception by safety Darnell Savage was wiped out by a roughing the passer penalty and another turned into an incompletion when replays showed Savage failed to control the ball. The game may have turned out differently if just one of those stayed on the board, but head coach Mike Zimmer said Monday that he doesn’t want Cousins to change his approach.

“I want [Cousins] to keep doing it like he’s doing it,” Zimmer said, via Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press. “He can’t second-guess himself. If he throws an interception, that’s life. But you keep going for the jugular. It’s going to open up a lot of other areas in the running game. It’s going to open up other players.”

The Vikings will be in Santa Clara to face the 49ers in a matchup of 5-5 teams this week and it sounds like the Niners should expect to see a lot of Cousins once they hit the field.

Permalink 5 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

5 responses to “Mike Zimmer wants Kirk Cousins to keep going for the jugular

  1. This is definitely a mind shift for Zim. And, it may allow him to keep his job. I was ready to say goodbye to him with his conservative garbage. Also, the Vikings D dropped a pick 6, so no sense in saying “if” on any dropped balls.

  2. Cousins was pressured in almost 50% of his throws again. Some of those were miracle catchers against the Packers. If they could protect Cousins then maybe they’d have something. Fingers crossed

  4. Cousins has been balling. Good slate of games this weekend. Wish the Packers and Vikings weren’t on at the same time, would like to see both.

  5. ragnarthegreat says:
    November 23, 2021 at 9:22 am
    Cousins was pressured in almost 50% of his throws again. Some of those were miracle catchers against the Packers. If they could protect Cousins then maybe they’d have something. Fingers crossed
    ///////
    I’m going to disagree just a little bit here. Yes, Cousins would be lights out if he had just a little more time. But, he was kind of lights out with the pressure in his face last sunday too. The balls maybe weren’t the tightest of spirals as he was getting leveled, but they were on time and to his receivers. With JJ running loose 1 on 1, I saw lob it up ala Randy Moss style, and let the kid make a play.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.