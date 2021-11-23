NFL flexes Chiefs-Broncos to Sunday Night Football in Week 13

Getty Images

The NFL has elected to swap two underachieving NFC West teams for a matchup between two AFC West teams in Week 13.

Instead of the Seahawks and 49ers, the Chiefs and Broncos will be playing on Sunday Night Football on Dec. 5.

It isn’t much of a surprise that the 5-5 49ers and 3-7 Seahawks were flexed out of a primetime slot, given how both teams have performed this season. Now at 7-4, the resurgent Chiefs and the 5-5 Broncos competing in December should make for a more compelling matchup.

The switch was one of a handful of changes the NFL announced to the schedule on Tuesday afternoon.

With Denver and Kansas City now kicking off at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC, 49ers at Seahawks has moved to 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS. The Ravens and Steelers will also play at 4:25 p.m. on CBS that day.

The Jaguars and Rams have moved from 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS to 4:05 p.m. ET on FOX. Washington and the Raiders are also kicking off at that time on FOX.

Chargers at Bengals, which was also rumored to be in contention for Sunday Night Football, will still be played at 1 p.m. ET, but has moved from CBS to FOX.