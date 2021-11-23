Tashaun Gipson: Matt Nagy talk not a distraction, we’re trying to win a game

Getty Images

The Bears are on a five-game losing streak and there’s been a lot of chatter about head coach Matt Nagy’s future in recent days.

Nagy said that a report Tuesday indicated that he’s been told that he’ll be fired after Thursday’s game is inaccurate, but no one would be surprised by a change. While all that is swirling, the Bears are getting ready to face the Lions.

Safety Tashaun Gipson said that he thinks players “love playing” for Nagy and that they are working to keep to “business as usual” heading into Thanksgiving.

“I don’t see any distractions on that tip of guys talking about what they heard or what’s going on,” Gipson said. via Alex Shapiro of NBCSportsChicago.com. “We’re just itching to win a football game. And I think that’s more so of the conversations that’s being had.”

The Bears haven’t won often enough in Nagy’s three-plus years and, whether it comes on Friday or at the end of the season, that may make a coaching change inevitable in Chicago.