Tre Brown undergoes season-ending knee surgery

Tre Brown‘s season is over.

The Seahawks rookie cornerback underwent surgery on a patellar tendon Tuesday, the team announced.

“Tre Brown underwent successful surgery to repair his patellar tendon and medial and lateral retinacular tears this morning,” Dr. Ed Khalfayan, the head team physician, said in a statement. “He will remain on crutches for six weeks and his rehabilitation period will be six to seven months. I expect him to make a full recovery.”

Brown, a fourth-round pick out of Oklahoma, injured his knee with 7:37 remaining in the second quarter Sunday. The team listed his return as questionable, but he never did. Brown ended up playing 23 defensive snaps.

Brown appeared in five games with three starts and totaled 10 tackles and a pass breakup.

The Seahawks have Sidney Jones and Bless Austin to help replace Brown, and they hope soon to see the return of D.J. Reed, who had a setback in his rehab as he works his way back from a groin issue.