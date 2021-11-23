Tremaine Edmunds, Cole Beasley are only players on Bills’ practice report

Getty Images

The Bills designated rookie receiver Marquez Stevenson to return to practice. It opens his 21-day window for the team to activate him off injured reserve.

Bills coach Sean McDermott did not rule out activating Stevenson before Thursday’s game.

Stevenson went on injured reserve Sept. 1.

Stevenson is a sixth-round draft choice from the University of Houston.

The Bills have only two players on their practice report, which remained the same from Monday’s estimated report. Linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (hamstring) was a full participant, and receiver Cole Beasley (ribs) again was limited.