Vikings put Dalvin Tomlinson on COVID-19 reserve

Getty Images

Vikings defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson is the team’s latest player to land on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

The Vikings announced today that Tomlinson, who has started all 10 games this season, has been placed on the list.

Minnesota has had several players on the COVID-19 list recently, including linebacker Ryan Connelly, center Garrett Bradbury, safety Harrison Smith, safety Josh Metellus, defensive end Kenny Willekes, practice squad fullback Jake Bargas and practice squad guard Dakota Dozier.

One piece of good news came today when Dozier was activated from the list. He had reportedly been hospitalized during his bout with COVID-19.

The Vikings also announced that they cut fullback Garrett Groshek and center Spencer Pulley from the practice squad.