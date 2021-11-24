Aaron Rodgers: I have a fractured toe, not COVID toe

Getty Images

Consider the mystery of Aaron Rodgers‘ toe injury solved.

In his Wednesday Zoom press conference, Rodgers told reporters that he was, in fact, just joking during his Tuesday appearance on the Pat McAfee Show when he said he had “COVID toe.”

“I mentioned yesterday that it’s worse than turf toe and it must be a bone issue — I can’t believe I have to come on here and talk about my medical information — but yeah, I have a fractured toe,” Rodgers said on Wednesday. “I’ve never had a COVID toe before. I have no lesions on my feet. It’s just a classic case of disinformation. It’s surprising coming from what used to be a reputable journalistic institution. But that’s the world we live in these days.”

Rodgers even lifted his bare foot to the camera to show that he had no signs of COVID toe.

A report from the Wall Street Journal took Rodgers’ comment to McAfee seriously and published an entire article based on the premise that was experiencing COVID toe.

Instead, Rodgers noted that he just has to worry about pain management for the injury he suffered while out following a positive COVID-19 test.

“The injury, I suffered when I was in quarantine doing my own workouts and trying to ramp up my conditioning,” Rodgers said. “Didn’t think it was what it was until I go to the facility on Saturday before the game and got X-rayed when I got cleared and got back into the facility. So it’s just about pain management. There’s surgical options as well that wouldn’t involve missing time. So, thankfully, we’ve got a great foot guy in town [Dr. Robert Anderson] — the best in the business who everybody sends stuff to. But I’ll definitely look at all options over the bye week and decide what would be best to make sure I get to the finish line.”

Rodgers added that he doesn’t plan on missing any time due to the toe issue and will do his best to be on the practice field every week. Even if he goes with a surgical option, Rodgers said he wouldn’t do it if it means he’ll have to miss time.

Since returning from his stint on the COVID-19 list, Rodgers and the Packers are 1-1. The quarterback completed 70 percent of his passes for 385 yards with four touchdowns in last Sunday’s loss to the Vikings. He also rushed a pair of times for 21 yards.

The Packers host the Rams in Week 12.