Andre Johnson, DeMarcus Ware among Hall of Fame semifinalists

Getty Images

The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced the 26 modern era players who are semifinalists for election to the Hall in 2022.

The group includes seven players who are eligible for the Hall for the first time. That group is highlighted by wide receiver Andre Johnson and edge rusher DeMarcus Ware. It also includes wide receiver Anquan Boldin, kick returner Devin Hester, edge rusher Robert Mathis, wide receiver Steve Smith, and defensive tackle Vince Wilfork.

Running back Eddie George is a semifinalist for the first time in his third year of eligibility. Special teams ace Steve Tasker has reached this phase for the ninth time while wideout Torry Holt is now an eight-time semifinalist and tackle Tony Boselli is at this point for the seventh time.

The group, which will be reduced to 15 finalists before the final election, appears in full below

Cornerback Eric Allen – 1988-1994 Eagles, 1995-97 Saints, 1998-2001 Raiders

Defensive end Jared Allen, DE – 2004-07 Chiefs, 2008-2013 Vikings, 2014-15 Bears, 2015 Panthers

Tackle Willie Anderson, T – 1996-2007 Bengals, 2008 Ravens

Defensive back Ronde Barber, CB-S – 1997-2012 Buccaneers

Wide receiver Anquan Boldin – 2003-09 Cardinals, 2010-12 Ravens, 2013-15 49ers, 2016 Lions

Tackle Tony Boselli – 1995-2001 Jaguars

Safety LeRoy Butler – 1990-2001 Packers

Running back Eddie George – 1996-2003 Oilers/Titans, 2004 Cowboys

Kick returner Devin Hester – 2006-2013 Bears, 2014-15 Falcons, 2016 Ravens

Wide receiver Torry Holt – 1999-2008 Rams, 2009 Jaguars

Wide receiver Andre Johnson – 2003-2014 Texans, 2015 Colts, 2016 Titans

Defensive end Robert Mathis – 2003-2016 Colts

Linebacker Sam Mills – 1986-1994 Saints, 1995-97 Panthers

Defensive lineman Richard Seymour – 2001-08 Patriots, 2009-2012 Raiders

Wide receiver Steve Smith – 2001-2013 Panthers, 2014-16 Ravens

Wide receiver/special teamer Steve Tasker – 1985-86 Oilers, 1986-1997 Bills

Running back Fred Taylor – 1998-2008 Jaguars, 2009-2010 Patriots

Linebacker Zach Thomas – 1996-2007 Dolphins, 2008 Cowboys

Wide receiver Hines Ward – 1998-2011 Steelers

Defensive end DeMarcus Ware – 2005-2013 Cowboys, 2014-16 Broncos

Running back Ricky Watters – 1992-94 49ers, 1995-97 Eagles, 1998-2001 Seahawks

Wide receiver Reggie Wayne – 2001-2014 Colts

Defensive tackle Vince Wilfork – 2004-2014 Patriots, 2015-16 Texans

Linebacker Patrick Willis – 2007-2014 49ers

Safety Darren Woodson – 1992-2003 Cowboys

Defensive tackle Bryant Young – 1994-2007 49ers