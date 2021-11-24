Andre Johnson, DeMarcus Ware among Hall of Fame semifinalists

The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced the 26 modern era players who are semifinalists for election to the Hall in 2022.
The group includes seven players who are eligible for the Hall for the first time. That group is highlighted by wide receiver Andre Johnson and edge rusher DeMarcus Ware. It also includes wide receiver Anquan Boldin, kick returner Devin Hester, edge rusher Robert Mathis, wide receiver Steve Smith, and defensive tackle Vince Wilfork.
Running back Eddie George is a semifinalist for the first time in his third year of eligibility. Special teams ace Steve Tasker has reached this phase for the ninth time while wideout Torry Holt is now an eight-time semifinalist and tackle Tony Boselli is at this point for the seventh time.
The group, which will be reduced to 15 finalists before the final election, appears in full below
Cornerback Eric Allen – 1988-1994 Eagles, 1995-97 Saints, 1998-2001 Raiders
Defensive end Jared Allen, DE – 2004-07 Chiefs, 2008-2013 Vikings, 2014-15 Bears, 2015 Panthers
Tackle Willie Anderson, T – 1996-2007 Bengals, 2008 Ravens
Defensive back Ronde Barber, CB-S – 1997-2012 Buccaneers
Wide receiver Anquan Boldin – 2003-09 Cardinals, 2010-12 Ravens, 2013-15 49ers, 2016 Lions
Tackle Tony Boselli – 1995-2001 Jaguars
Safety LeRoy Butler – 1990-2001 Packers
Running back Eddie George – 1996-2003 Oilers/Titans, 2004 Cowboys
Kick returner Devin Hester – 2006-2013 Bears, 2014-15 Falcons, 2016 Ravens
Wide receiver Torry Holt – 1999-2008 Rams, 2009 Jaguars
Wide receiver Andre Johnson – 2003-2014 Texans, 2015 Colts, 2016 Titans
Defensive end Robert Mathis – 2003-2016 Colts
Linebacker Sam Mills – 1986-1994 Saints, 1995-97 Panthers
Defensive lineman Richard Seymour – 2001-08 Patriots, 2009-2012 Raiders
Wide receiver Steve Smith – 2001-2013 Panthers, 2014-16 Ravens
Wide receiver/special teamer Steve Tasker – 1985-86 Oilers, 1986-1997 Bills
Running back Fred Taylor – 1998-2008 Jaguars, 2009-2010 Patriots
Linebacker Zach Thomas – 1996-2007 Dolphins, 2008 Cowboys
Wide receiver Hines Ward – 1998-2011 Steelers
Defensive end DeMarcus Ware – 2005-2013 Cowboys, 2014-16 Broncos
Running back Ricky Watters – 1992-94 49ers, 1995-97 Eagles, 1998-2001 Seahawks
Wide receiver Reggie Wayne – 2001-2014 Colts
Defensive tackle Vince Wilfork – 2004-2014 Patriots, 2015-16 Texans
Linebacker Patrick Willis – 2007-2014 49ers
Safety Darren Woodson – 1992-2003 Cowboys
Defensive tackle Bryant Young – 1994-2007 49ers