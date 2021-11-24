Baker Mayfield doesn’t participate in Wednesday’s practice

Getty Images

When Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield met with reporters before practice on Wednesday, he said he would be taking part in the team’s session despite the multiple injuries he’s been dealing with in recent weeks.

As it turns out, Mayfield didn’t get on the field. Mayfield wasn’t dressed to work during the portion of the practice open to the media and was officially listed as out of practice on the team’s injury report.

Mayfield also told reporters that he expects to play against the Ravens this weekend. Head coach Kevin Stefanski said earlier this week that Mayfield will start as long as his left shoulder, knee, and foot injuries left him well enough to play.

Defensive tackle Malik Jackson (knee), wide receiver Jarvis Landry (knee), wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (groin), wide receiver Anthony Schwartz (concussion), and Tony Fields II (illness) were also out of practice Wednesday.