Baker Mayfield will practice today, plans to start Sunday night

Getty Images

Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield has recently played through a variety of injuries. It appears that he’ll continue to do that this weekend.

Via Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer, Mayfield told reporters that he’ll practice on Wednesday, and that he plans to start on Sunday night, when the Browns visit the Ravens.

Mayfield has a left shoulder injury that first occurred in Week Two. He also has knee and heel injuries. Via Cabot, Mayfield said that the knee and foot problems have hurt more than the shoulder.

Some have suggested that the Browns would be better off with a fully healthy Case Keenum than a banged-up Baker Mayfield. It’s a question teams often have to ask themselves when the starter dips below 100 percent.

Complicating the situation in Cleveland is Mayfield’s contract status. He wants to prove his value by playing. By playing injured, however, he hurts his case to make as much as he’d like to make.

Then there’s the relationship with fans and local media. As he tries to position himself to make as much as he can (and he has every right to try), it helps to have the customers on your side. Currently, that may not be as much of a given as it was not that long ago.