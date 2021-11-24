Brian Flores: Michael Deiter will return to practice on Wednesday

Getty Images

The Dolphins are getting healthier along their offensive line as they head into Week 12.

Head coach Brian Flores told reporters in his Wednesday press conference that center Michael Deiter will practice in the day’s session, which means the club is designating Deiter to return from injured reserve.

Deiter has been out since suffering injuries to his foot and quad in early October. The young offensive lineman started the first three games of the season.

The Dolphins have 21 days to activate Deiter to the 53-man roster.

While Deiter is coming back, Flores also noted that receiver DeVante Parker, receiver Will Fuller, and running back Malcolm Brown are not yet ready to practice.

Flores also told reporters that cornerback Jamal Perry suffered a season-ending knee injury against the Jets, so his stay on injured reserve will last through the rest of 2021. Linebacker Brennan Scarlett, who was also placed on injured reserve this week, will be out for three weeks and then Miami will evaluate him further.