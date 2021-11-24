Browns designate Kareem Hunt, Jack Conklin to return from IR

Getty Images

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said on Monday that running back Kareem Hunt and right tackle Jack Conklin should practice this week as Cleveland prepares to play Baltimore.

Now the club has taken the formal step to make that happen.

Cleveland announced on Wednesday that both Hunt and Conklin have been designated to return from injured reserve.

Hunt has been out since suffering a calf injury against the Cardinals back in Week Six. Conklin suffered a dislocated elbow in Week Eight.

The Browns have 21 days to activate Hunt and Conklin to the 53-man roster, though it seems like both players have a chance to get activated in time for Sunday’s matchup with the Ravens. Hunt said on Tuesday that he’d like to come back and bring “the fire and energy” for Cleveland’s offense.

Hunt has 522 yards from scrimmage — 361 rushing, 161 receiving — and five touchdowns in 2021.