Carlton Davis set to return to practice for Bucs

The Buccaneers got Sean Murphy-Bunting back for their win over the Giants on Monday night and they’re set to have another cornerback back on the practice field this week.

Greg Auman of TheAthletic.com reports that the team will designate Carlton Davis for return from injured reserve. He will have 21 days to practice with the team and can be activated at any point in that window.

Davis has been out since injuring his quad in Week Four. He had 15 tackles and an interception before getting hurt.

While Murphy-Bunting is back on the active roster and Davis is starting his return trip, Richard Sherman remains on injured reserve with a calf injury and there’s no sign that he’ll be returning soon.