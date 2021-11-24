Cordarrelle Patterson limited in Wednesday practice

Getty Images

Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson was unable to play in last week’s Thursday loss to the Patriots and his potential availability for Sunday’s matchup with the Jaguars is still unclear.

Patterson (ankle) was a limited participant in Wednesday’s session according to the team’s injury report. He was limited on the injury report estimation for last week, though the club held only walk-throughs because of the quick turnaround to Thursday. He is still considered day-to-day.

While quarterback Matt Ryan was dealing with a toe injury during the loss to New England, he was not listed on the injury report.

Cornerback Kendall Sheffield (hamstring) and defensive lineman Jonathan Bullard (ankle) did not participate. Safety Jaylinn Hawkins (ankle) was a full participant on Wednesday.