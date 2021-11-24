Cowboys place Donovan Wilson on injured reserve

Getty Images

The Cowboys placed safety Donovan Wilson on injured reserve Wednesday, the team announced. He will miss at least the next three games with shoulder and chest injuries.

Wilson returned to the starting lineup in Week 10 and played most of the snaps the past two games before his injury during Sunday’s loss to the Chiefs.

In six games this season, Wilson has 18 tackles, a pass breakup and a quarterback hit. He injured his groin during training camp and aggravated it in the season opener. Wilson returned to action in Week 6.

He is in his third season since the Cowboys made Wilson a sixth-round choice out of Texas A&M.

The Cowboys also announced they designated defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence to return from injured reserve. That opens his 21-day practice window before the Cowboys are forced to make a decision whether to activate him to the 53-player roster.

Lawrence had five tackles and a forced fumble in the season opener but broke his foot in practice the following week.