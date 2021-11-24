Daniel Jones: I feel responsible for our lack of production

Getty Images

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones will be one of the players most affected by the team’s decision to fire offensive coordinator Jason Garrett and he spoke to the media about the change to the coaching staff for the first time on Wednesday.

Jones said that he’ll miss Garrett because “he was a big part of what we were doing on offense and obviously leadership,” but that he doesn’t think there are going to be radical changes to the offense now that Garrett is out of the picture. Jones also said that while Garrett may be the one who is unemployed, he takes accountability for the offense’s underwhelming performance during a 3-7 start to the season.

“I feel responsible for our lack of production as an offense,” Jones said, via the team’s website. “I feel that. I think we all should feel that, and I don’t think that’s changed today. I still feel like that. Coach Judge is going to make the decisions as the head coach, that’s his job, but I don’t think that should change how we feel about how we’ve played, the points we’ve scored, how we’ve done at times. I think we know we’ve got to do better. That falls on each one of us, on players and certainly me.”

The Giants are now ten games into Jones’ third season and he hasn’t made it clear that he’s the right long-term choice for the job with the Giants. The remaining seven games would be a good time for him to make that case or Garrett’s likely to have company on the way out of the organization.