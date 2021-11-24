Does Aaron Rodgers actually have “COVID toe”?

November 24, 2021
During his most recent appearance with Pat McAfee, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said that he has “COVID toe.” We thought he was joking. Not everyone did.

The Wall Street Journal has published an entire article based on the premise that Rodgers definitely has COVID toe. It’s a real complication of the infection, but it’s a skin condition. Rodgers made it clear during the McAfee interview that he’s dealing with a bone issue, not a skin issue.

Of course, we’ve all learned that hard way that Rodgers can’t always be taken at his word. Moreover, it’s odd that he’s speaking so openly about his pinkie toe being a problem, since that essentially puts a bull’s-eye on it moving forward. (Fortunately for him, Ndamukong Suh no longer plays for the Rams.)

Still, we regarded the “COVID toe” comment as a joke, not as an acknowledgement that the current bone issue he’s dealing with in his foot is a complication of his COVID diagnosis. The Wall Street Journal took a different approach, entirely.

Here’s hoping that, when Rodgers has his weekly session with reporters on Wednesday, someone will seek and secure clarification.

  2. Rodgers revels in putting just enough information out there and watching it run where it may. Its a beautiful mystery to him.

    Stop enabling his humor.

  3. its pretty simple….he stubbed his toe on the bed post when he was shuffling around with a blanket on his shoulders and towel over his head inhaling from his homeopathic mister.

  6. Well, you are part owner now, Florio. Why don’t you fly to Green Bay and demand an answer from him?

  8. It’s okay he can’t run anyway. We saw that in the Championship game last year. The only thing he likes to run in his mouth!!!

  9. I’ll wait for Joe Rogan to weigh in on this one.

    Dang! My eyes rolled so hard I saw the inside of my cabbage. It wasn’t nearly as pretty as you’d think.

  10. Rodgers has lost any and all chance for sympathy for his injuries. He doesn’t care if he’s on the field. We don’t care.

  13. It can’t be COVID toe, that refers to a known condition called pernio, which wouldn’t result in musculoskeletal pain or limit activity.

    Even so, it would heal up in a week or so if he just kept his feet warm.

    It was an obvious joke…

  18. I’m sure the families of over 700k dead Americans are delighted that Rogers finds all of this so humorous.

  19. Why young and healthy people would want to invite health issues for the rest of their lives due to being afraid of a jab in the shoulder to protect from these issues, is beyond me.

    Once Covid runs amuck through your system, you’re more vulnerable than you were before to every possible health isssue.

    The damage the virus does is siginificant.

  20. When another notable former Cal Bear refused to speak, people were upset. If Rodgers invoked a self imposed gag, football fans (especially PFT readers) would be delighted.

  21. Just more proof that Aaron Rodgers thinks COVID is a joke. I can’t stand the man, but hey – he does have the right to think that way.

  22. I got Donald and Miller playing lets me at the QB and a violent collision puts Love into his next job, QB of the Packers.
    I agree with an agent who says there arent many teams that will be interested in him at the end of the season due to all this bs he has stired up. they dont want any part of it.

  26. My god…ENOUGH OF THIS!!!!
    —–
    Maybe don’t click the link next time if you’re so fed up? Seems a pretty obvious solution, and better than giving pft the click and making them think there’s an appetite for Rodgers stories, when, judging by the post count on every one of them, there sooo clearly isn’t lol

  28. When you can’t take him down you try to make fun of him. The media playbook since 2016. Still failing.

