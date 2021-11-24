Dolphins claim Phillip Lindsay off waivers

Getty Images

The Dolphins claimed running back Phillip Lindsay off waivers Wednesday, his agent, Mike McCartney announced on social media. The Texans waived Lindsay on Tuesday.

Myles Gaskin leads the Dolphins with 123 carries for 433 yards and a touchdown, with Malcolm Brown contributing 33 carries for 125 yards and a score.

Lindsay appeared in all 10 games for the Texans this season after signing as a free agent in the offseason. He has 130 yards on 50 carries and three receptions for 37 yards. He has two touchdowns, one rushing and one receiving.

The Broncos rescinded a restricted free agent tender in March after he spent three seasons in Denver.

Lindsay made the Pro Bowl as a rookie when he rushed for 1,037 yards, caught 35 passes for 241 yards and accounted for 10 total touchdowns. He also rushed for 1,011 yards in 2019 but appeared in only 11 games in 2020 and rushed for 502 yards.