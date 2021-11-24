Eagles put Davion Taylor on injured reserve

Getty Images

Linebacker Davion Taylor won’t be around for at least the next three Eagles games.

Taylor went into last Sunday’s win over the Saints listed as questionable because of a knee injury, but made it into the lineup. He left early with a knee injury — it’s unclear if it’s the same injury — and was placed on injured reserve Wednesday.

Taylor started the last six games for the Eagles. He forced a pair of fumbles during their Week 10 win over the Broncos, one of which cornerback Darius Slay returned for one of his three touchdowns on the season. In addition to those fumbles, Taylor has been credited with 41 tackles on the season.

The Eagles also announced that linebacker Christian Elliss has signed to the practice squad.