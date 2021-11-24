Evan McPherson is the AFC special teams player of the week

Getty Images

The Bengals selected kicker Evan McPherson in the fifth round of this year’s draft and the rookie has paid dividends for the club so far in 2021.

After a solid performance in Cincinnati’s 32-13 victory over Las Vegas, McPherson has been named AFC special teams player of the week.

McPherson missed an extra point, but sent the ball through the uprights on all four of his field-goal attempts on Sunday — three of which were from longer than 50-yards out. He hit kicks of 54, 53, 51, and 47 yards in the contest.

McPherson has now made 15-of-18 field goals and 29-of-30 extra points this season. He’s also sent 69 percent of his kickoffs for touchbacks.

The Bengals will be at home to face the Steelers on Sunday.