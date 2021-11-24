Everson Griffen leaves home, receiving “care he needs”

Getty Images

The Vikings released an update on defensive end Everson Griffen on Wednesday afternoon.

Griffen refused to leave his residence after law enforcement responded to a 911 call he made about an intruder being inside his house. Griffen also posted pictures on social media of text messages to his agent asking for help and video of him holding a gun. His 911 call included telling the dispatcher that he had fired a gun.

Police said earlier on Wednesday that they were working with mental health professionals from the Vikings to resolve the situation and the team’s latest statement said Griffen has emerged to get the assistance he needs.

“Law enforcement agencies have notified us Everson Griffen came out of his home without incident and is now getting the care he needs,” the statement said. “We are thankful to the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office, the Carver County Sheriff’s Office, the Minnetrista Police Department and the Orono Police Department for their quick response and dedication to ensuring the situation ended peacefully. Our focus remains on Everson’s health and safety and providing the proper resources for him and his family.”

Griffen has dealt with mental health issues in the past and we share the hope that the Griffen family receives all they need to deal with the current situation.