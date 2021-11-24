Ezekiel Elliott: Cowboys will make a point of getting the run game going on Thursday

Getty Images

Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott is expecting to feast on Thanksgiving.

Elliott said he believes he’s going to get a big workload on Thursday against the Raiders, and thinks that will help the offense to go.

“I think running the football has to be important to us,” Elliott said, via David Moore of the Dallas Morning News. “I think it helps this offense. We’re a better football team when we can run it well. I think it will be point for us Thursday to get that run game going.”

Elliott had his season-low numbers in both carries (nine) and yards (32) in Sunday’s loss to the Chiefs. Although he has played every game, Elliott hasn’t been 100 percent healthy this season but insists he can play through his knee injury.

Dak Prescott is the player who really makes the Cowboys’ offense go, but Elliott wants his share on Thanksgiving.