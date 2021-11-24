J.J. Watt will cover the funeral expenses of those killed during Waukesha Christmas parade

Getty Images

Six died on Sunday when a car drove into the crowd at a Waukesha, Wisconsin Christmas parade. Wisconsin native J.J. Watt is doing what he can to ease the pain of the families who lost loved ones.

Via Cory Jennerjohn, Watt will cover the funeral costs for everyone who lost their lives during the parade.

Watt, who grew up in Wisconsin and played college football there, currently plays for the Cardinals. He’s recovering from a shoulder injury, and the team has not ruled out his potential return to action later in the season.

WISN-TV has collected various links that can be utilized by anyone who would like to assist the victims. In addition to the six who perished, 62 others were injured.