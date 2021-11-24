Jake Elliott is the NFC special teams player of the week

Getty Images

The Eagles called on kicker Jake Elliott eight times during last Sunday’s game against the Saints and Elliott answered the bell each time.

Elliott made four field goals and four extra points to help the Eagles move to 5-6 on the season. It’s the second time that Elliott has made eight kicks in a game this season and the first time this season that his work has earned accolades from the league.

The NFL announced that Elliott has been named the NFC special teams player of the week. It is his first weekly honor since the 2017 season.

Elliott is 18-of-20 on field goals and 29-of-29 on extra points over the entire season. He’ll try to help the Eagles get back to .500 by beating the Giants this week.