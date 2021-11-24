Jared Goff questionable for Thursday

Getty Images

Lions head coach Dan Campbell and Jared Goff both seemed optimistic about the quarterback’s potential availability for Thursday’s game against the Bears.

But Goff’s status for the contest is still uncertain, as Detroit has listed Goff as questionable with his oblique injury.

Though the Lions held walk-throughs on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday, Goff would have been a limited participant in each of the three sessions. Goff missed last Sunday’s loss to Cleveland with his oblique injury.

The quarterback said on Tuesday that he’d classify himself as a game-day decision. If Goff is unable to play, Tim Boyle would get his second consecutive start.

Defensive lineman Michael Brockers (knee) and running back Jermar Jefferson (knee/ankle) are also questionable.

Linebacker Trey Flowers (knee), cornerback A.J. Parker (ankle), guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai (concussion), receiver Trinity Benson (knee), and offensive tackle Matt Nelson (ankle) have been ruled out.